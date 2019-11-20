4,605 arrested for kite-flying in Lahore

The police arrested 4,605 accused for kite-flying and registered 4,271 cases against them during the current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The police arrested 4,605 accused for kite-flying and registered 4,271 cases against them during the current year.

The City Division arrested 848 accused, Cantonment Division 1,423, Civil Lines 271, Sadar Division 369, Iqbal Town 471 and Modal Town Division 1,223 accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the police had also extended cooperation with the district administration for a crackdown on kite making factories without any discrimination.

Divisional SPs to make special monitoring teams to ensure the ban of kite flying, he said.