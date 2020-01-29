UrduPoint.com
4,605 Schools Shifted To Solar Energy, PA Told

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentry Secretary Sajid Bhatti on Tuesday told the Punjab Assembly that 4,605 schools were shifted to solar energy in Punjab during the year 2019.

The Assembly session was chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Sajid Bhatti said that 4,200 schools would also soon be converted on solar energy.

He said that monthly salary of Punjab education Foundation (PEF) Managing Director was Rs 732,000, whereas Deputy MD and Director PEF were taking monthly salary Rs 575,000 and Rs 314,000, respectively. An amount of Rs 90,000 each was being paid to PEF's master trainers on monthly basis while the minimum monthly salary was Rs 32,000 in PEF which was given to office boy and drivers, he maintained.

On the occasion, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat also presented a report for extension of PA special committee No. 6.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir appeared before the PA's four-member committee led by Punjab Speaker Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi regarding privilege motion submitted by PA Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari over misbehaving by policemen with him and submitted his statement in this matter.

The Speaker told the house, the IGP had given an assurance that the decision of PA's four member-committee would be implemented, and those involved in the misbehaving incident would be taken to task.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that matters pertaining to privilege motions of all MPAs were also discussed with IGP as all the members were honorable in the house and all efforts would be made to protect their dignity.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari thanked all the members for supporting his privilege motion and said that the PA was supereme and no one could be allowed to misbehave with honorable members.

Later, the Speaker adjourned the session till January 29 (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm.

