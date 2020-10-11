UrduPoint.com
46,073 People Booked For Violating Traffic Rules In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar during September challaned 46,073 people for violating traffic rules by the officials, from whom millions of rupees in fines were collected and deposited in the public exchequer.

SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil in a statement issued from the traffic headquarters on Sunday said that the citizens should abide by the traffic rules and keep the speed limit to a minimum while traveling so that their lives could be safe.

He said that the purpose of imposing fines on the citizens by the city traffic police Peshawar did not mean to collect money but it is for the welfare of people so that they do not violate any traffic rules in future.

He said that the officers and personnel of City Traffic Police Peshawar perform their duties in all situations on the roads to serve the citizens. He appealed the citizens should also cooperate fully with the traffic officers and personnel and prove their patriotism.

