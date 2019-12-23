UrduPoint.com
461 Development Projects Underway In Bahawalpur Division: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:52 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said some 461 development schemes were underway in Bahawalpur division which would be completed with a cost of over Rs 9 billion.

Addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other officers of Bahawalpur Division here at his office, he said the government was committed for the socio-economic development of the division.

He said the fruitful results of these development projects must reach the masses. He said that concerned officers must ensure field visits to the sites of these development schemes for timely completion of the projects and to maintain the quality of work.

He urged revenue officers to complete their revenue targets of recovering taxes. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Assistant Commissioners of tehsils and officers of the departments concerned.

