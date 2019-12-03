461 development schemes to be completed in division with cost of Rs 9.5 bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that 461 development schemes will be completed in Bahawalpur Division with a cost of Rs 9.525 billion for socio-physical uplift of the area.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here on Tuesday. He said that funds of Rs 7.253 billion have been allocated for 394 on-going schemes while Rs 2.271 billion have been earmarked for 67 new development schemes. He said that the city will be beautified under public-private partnership for which Parks and Horticulture Authority and Forest Department should make arrangements for planting maximum trees.

He said that the Cholistan Rally will be held in a befitting manner to promote sports culture and international level Kabaddi matches will also be organized. He directed the officers to improve field monitoring and ensure timely completion of development projects. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and officers of different departments.