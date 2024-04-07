461 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed fine on 461 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in Faisalabad division during the last 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that the price control magistrates conducted 9,060 inspections in different bazaars and markets in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and found 233 shopkeepers involved in overcharging whereas 228 shopkeepers failed to displayed rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 344,500 fine on 461 profiteers in addition to sealing two shops and arresting 42 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control mechanism and Ehtiram-e-Ramzan Ordinance during this period, he added.