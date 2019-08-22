461 vehicles fined in last fortnight over wrong parking in Islamabad

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 461 vehicles over wrong parking during last fortnight and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) fined 461 vehicles over wrong parking during last fortnight and also impounded most of them in police stations creating problems in smooth flow of traffic

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed reviewed arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. He was told that 461 vehicles were fined during last 15 days for involvement in wrong parking.

The SSP directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign has been also launched to educate those citizens coming for shopping activities there.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.