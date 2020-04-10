UrduPoint.com
4,610 Motorcycles Impounded Over Violation Of Section 144: DIG Operations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

4,610 motorcycles impounded over violation of Section 144: DIG Operations

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that so far 4,610 motorcycles had been impounded by different police stations of Lahore over violation of Section 144 in the wake of coronovirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed said on Friday that so far 4,610 motorcycles had been impounded by different police stations of Lahore over violation of Section 144 in the wake of coronovirus pandemic.

According to a police spokesman, the Lahore Police Operations Wing had set up more than 200 pickets in different areas of the city to restrain people from unnecessary movement. More than 132,156 citizens had been checked at these pickets till date, while more than 123,450 persons were asked to go back to their homes.

As many as 1,600 cases had been registered against those involved in violation of Section 144. Over 3,831 were released after getting surety bonds from them about not going out of their homes unnecessarily.

As many as 65,225 motorcycles, 21,517 cars, 17,335 rickshaws, 2,946 taxis and 6,136 heavy vehicles were stopped on pickets and the owners were issued warning over unnecessary movement in the city.

