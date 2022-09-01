UrduPoint.com

46,187 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Published September 01, 2022

46,187 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Around 46,187 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,573 were residents of Rawalpindi and 3,614 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Thursday, five more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including two from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and one each from Potohar town, Rawal town and Karachi.

According to the data, 47,584 patients had tested positive since the star of the pandemic, 43,971 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,613 to other districts.

Presently, 59 were quarantined at homes and no one was at a health facility.

The data further showed that 7,004,248 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours,1,502 samples were collected, out of which 1,497 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 percent.

