462 Social Media Accounts Involved In Spreading Hatred Closed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Violent Extremism Prevention Unit of Islamabad Capital Police intensified its crackdown on social media platforms to combat the spread of religious, sectarian, ethnic hatred and propaganda against country.
The Violent Extremism Prevention Unit thoroughly monitored social media and traced 1522 accounts of Twitter, Facebook and other platforms involved in such activities and wrote a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) urging the closure of those accounts among which 462 accounts have been blocked, a public relations officer on Wednesday said
In this regard, 65 accounts were found involved in religious hatred, 47 in propaganda against the country, 350 accounts were involved in spreading terrorism content. Moreover, the remaining 1,060 social media accounts will also be closed soon.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that, preventing extremism helps in countering terrorism and making the security of the federal capital more effective.
He further said that, to counter extremism the teams of the Islamabad Capital Police regularly engage with various educational institutions and madrasas, and the sermons in the masjids are also reviewed.
Similarly, on social media and other websites this unit reviews political, linguistic, religious extremist content and prepares reports along with identifying the criminal activities, upon which legal action is taken.
The citizens were urged to refrain from engaging in such activities legal actions will also be taken against those involved in such negative activities, citizens should report any such activities on "Pucar-15” or at "ICT" 15- App.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers45 seconds ago
-
PHC summons officials over rising prices of food in Ramazan11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DDMA meeting11 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended for faulty inquiry of minor's killing11 minutes ago
-
IRCRA to host annual Interfaith Iftar on March 2921 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on beggars decided21 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests printing press owner on electricity theft41 minutes ago
-
KP Food Minister directs action against profiteers41 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA emphasizes the spiritual significance of calligraphy in Islamic culture50 minutes ago
-
Dr. Khalid Maqbool urges provinces to harmonize food business rules51 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa express sorrow over tragic incident of mine Collapse in Harnai51 minutes ago
-
PM, cabinet members forego salaries, perks to promote austerity51 minutes ago