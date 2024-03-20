Open Menu

462 Social Media Accounts Involved In Spreading Hatred Closed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

462 social media accounts involved in spreading hatred closed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Responding to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Violent Extremism Prevention Unit of Islamabad Capital Police intensified its crackdown on social media platforms to combat the spread of religious, sectarian, ethnic hatred and propaganda against country.

The Violent Extremism Prevention Unit thoroughly monitored social media and traced 1522 accounts of Twitter, Facebook and other platforms involved in such activities and wrote a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) urging the closure of those accounts among which 462 accounts have been blocked, a public relations officer on Wednesday said

In this regard, 65 accounts were found involved in religious hatred, 47 in propaganda against the country, 350 accounts were involved in spreading terrorism content. Moreover, the remaining 1,060 social media accounts will also be closed soon.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that, preventing extremism helps in countering terrorism and making the security of the federal capital more effective.

He further said that, to counter extremism the teams of the Islamabad Capital Police regularly engage with various educational institutions and madrasas, and the sermons in the masjids are also reviewed.

Similarly, on social media and other websites this unit reviews political, linguistic, religious extremist content and prepares reports along with identifying the criminal activities, upon which legal action is taken.

The citizens were urged to refrain from engaging in such activities legal actions will also be taken against those involved in such negative activities, citizens should report any such activities on "Pucar-15” or at "ICT" 15- App.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Nasir Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

8 minutes ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

1 hour ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

2 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

2 hours ago
 Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

3 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

3 hours ago
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

3 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

6 hours ago
 ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections

15 hours ago
 Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsa ..

Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan