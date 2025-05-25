4625 grams of hashish, illegal weapon were recovered from drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police arrested three drug peddlers from different areas, from whose possession 4625 grams of hashish and an illegal weapon pistol were recovered.

SHO Kot Wasawa Police Station, Sub-Inspector Waseem Sajjad, ASI Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Nawaz ASI along with a team arrested two drug peddlers, and recovered 3305 grams of hashish and an illegal weapon from one accused.

SHO Langrana Police Station, Sub-Inspector Rashid Hassan along with a team arrested a drug peddler, and recovered 1320 grams of hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.