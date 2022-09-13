46,261 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 46,261 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,640 were Rawalpindi residents, and 3,621 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Tuesday, two more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including one each from Taxila and Faisalabad.

In addition, it updated that 47,631 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,009 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,622 from the outside district. Presently, 30 were quarantined at homes and no one at a health facility.

The report updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus. During the last 24 hours,1,502 samples were collected, of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.13 per cent.