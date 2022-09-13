UrduPoint.com

46,261 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

46,261 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 46,261 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,640 were Rawalpindi residents, and 3,621 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Tuesday, two more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including one each from Taxila and Faisalabad.

In addition, it updated that 47,631 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,009 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,622 from the outside district. Presently, 30 were quarantined at homes and no one at a health facility.

The report updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus. During the last 24 hours,1,502 samples were collected, of which 1,500 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.13 per cent.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Rawalpindi Taxila From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia C ..

Pakistan team returns to home after playing Asia Cup 2022

36 minutes ago
 Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

Viral dieseases grips Balochistan after floods

52 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.