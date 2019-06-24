UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

463 Litres Liquor Seized,14 Drug Traffickers Arrested In Faisalabad `

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:15 PM

463 litres Liquor seized,14 drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad `

The police seized 463 litres liquor from 14 drug traffickers during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The police seized 463 litres liquor from 14 drug traffickers during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Gulberg police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug dealer Maqsood along with 160 litres liquor while 30 litres liquor was recovered from drug pusher Younus and 30 litres liquor from drug trafficker Rizwan.

Similarly, Khurarianwala police seized 26 litres liquor from drug dealer Adnan and 24 litres liquor from drug trafficker Akram whereas Bahlak police recovered 20 litres liquor from drug pusher Khalil.

Meanwhile, the police recovered 2.595 kilograms charas from drug traffickers including 1.320 kg charas from Faqeer Hussain in D-Type Colony and 1.275 kg charas from Mazhar Hussain in Sadar Jaranwala area.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.

Related Topics

Police Progress Jaranwala Gulberg From

Recent Stories

Man arrested over spouse murder in Faisalabad `

3 minutes ago

Rice cultivation should be completed by July 31 in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Experts' Visit to Lugar Lab in Georgia Sti ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh police department personnel to be regularise ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Film Festival to bring visual feast for lo ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.