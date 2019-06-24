463 litres Liquor seized,14 drug traffickers arrested in Faisalabad `

The police seized 463 litres liquor from 14 drug traffickers during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The police seized 463 litres liquor from 14 drug traffickers during the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Gulberg police on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed a drug dealer Maqsood along with 160 litres liquor while 30 litres liquor was recovered from drug pusher Younus and 30 litres liquor from drug trafficker Rizwan.

Similarly, Khurarianwala police seized 26 litres liquor from drug dealer Adnan and 24 litres liquor from drug trafficker Akram whereas Bahlak police recovered 20 litres liquor from drug pusher Khalil.

Meanwhile, the police recovered 2.595 kilograms charas from drug traffickers including 1.320 kg charas from Faqeer Hussain in D-Type Colony and 1.275 kg charas from Mazhar Hussain in Sadar Jaranwala area.

The accused were locked behind the bars and further investigation was under progress.