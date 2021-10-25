UrduPoint.com

463 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:50 PM

463 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 463 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 365 cases reported from Lahore.

In a press statement, he said that 19 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 17 from Gujranwala, 12 from Sheikhupura, seven from Faisalabad, six from Bahawalpur and Kasur, four from Hafizabad, Sahiwal and Vehari each, while two each from Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar and Rahim Yar khan.

Two deaths were reported from all over Punjab and a total of 2,200 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which 1,270 patients were admitted in Lahore and 930 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of province, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the health secretary said that 4,913 beds were currently allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab.

In the last 24 hours, 242,511 indoor and 55,182 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 748 locations. In Lahore 37,274 indoor and 7,530 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 543 positive containers were destroyed, he added.

