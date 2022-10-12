UrduPoint.com

46,318 Corona Patients Discharged After Recovery In Pindi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 46,318 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,693 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,625 from other districts.

According to new data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday, two more cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, including one each from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town area.

In addition, it updated that 47,670 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,045 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,625 from the outside district.

Presently, 12 were quarantined at homes and no one at any health facility.

The report further updated that during the last 24 hours,1,045 samples were collected, of which 1,043 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.19 per cent.



