46319 Women Get Rs 555.828 Mln Under Ehsaas Programme In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

An amount of Rs 555.828 million was disbursed among 46,319 deserving women through 18 centres in the district during the last five days under PM Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 555.828 million was disbursed among 46,319 deserving women through 18 centres in the district during the last five days under PM Ehsaas programme.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Sohail Chaudhry visited different centers and reviewed the distribution of financial aid among women.

They checked the facilities of drinking water and washroom. They also checked the duty of departments concerned at the centers and directed them to perform their duties responsibly. They also urged to maintain cleanliness and anti-corona arrangements at the centers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that financial assistance were distributed to 6847 women on the first day, 11313 women on second day, 12107 women on the third day, 7313 women on the fourth and 8739 women on the fifth day.

He said that anti-coronavirus measures were being ensured at the centers.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO, DC and CPO visited Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad and discussed treatment options for patients.

They appreciated the passionate service of doctors and medical staff as well as security personnel.

They also visited the PARS Campus at Jhang Road and reviewed the necessary arrangements for Zaireen.

