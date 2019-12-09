UrduPoint.com
4,637 Pakistani Prisoners Repatriated From Different Countries' Jails: Zulfikar Bukhari

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

As many as 4,637 Pakistani prisoners, languishing in jails of different countries, have been repatriated over the past year due to the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):As many as 4,637 Pakistani prisoners, languishing in jails of different countries, have been repatriated over the past year due to the efforts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"More than 3,400 Pakistani prisoners have been released and repatriated from jails in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates during the last one year, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told APP on Monday.

From September 2018 to September 2019, he said Pakistan had secured the release of 1,594 prisoners from Saudi Arabia and 1,873 more from the UAE.

"Apart from Saudi Arabia and UAE, a total of 53 Pakistani prisoners were released from jails in Qatar," he added.

