46,373 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 46,373 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,743 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,630 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Sunday, one more case was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

In addition, it updated that 47,725 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,095 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,630 from the outside district.

Presently, 11 were quarantined at homes and no one at a health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours,1,039 samples were collected, out of which 1,038 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.