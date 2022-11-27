UrduPoint.com

46,373 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

46,373 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 46,373 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,743 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,630 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Sunday, one more case was reported during the last 24 hours from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

In addition, it updated that 47,725 patients had tested positive since the pandemic, 44,095 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,630 from the outside district.

Presently, 11 were quarantined at homes and no one at a health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours,1,039 samples were collected, out of which 1,038 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

15 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

15 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

16 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.