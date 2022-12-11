UrduPoint.com

46,388 Coronavirus Patients Discharged After Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 02:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 46,388 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which, 42,756 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,632 were from other districts.

According to district health authority data, 47,738 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, including 44,106 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,632 from the outside district.

It updated that 1,777 had lost their battle for life, with 1,341 belonging to Rawalpindi and 436 from other areas.

The report said that presently, nine patients were quarantined at home and no one at any health facility.

The health authority further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

