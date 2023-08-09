46,392 challan tickets issued to bike-riders

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued 46,392 challan tickets to bike-riders without helmets for the last month.

More than 7,000 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan determined to make Rawalpindi district road traffic as accident-free.

CTO said that issuing challan tickets is not the goal, the protection of citizens lives is the top priority.

Zero tolerance policy is being adopted on helmet rule, Khan said.

The employees of government and semi-government institutions are not exempted from the ban, he remarked.

CTO Taimoor Khan said that strict action will be taken for hanging the helmet on the arm or keeping it on the tank.

Learner permits are also being issued to unlicensed motorcyclists, he informed.

CTO urged that parents should not give motorcycles to young children.

Citizens should ensure the use of helmets to protect themselves and their loved ones, he added.