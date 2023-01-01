UrduPoint.com

46,401 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 46,401 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,769 were Rawalpindi residents, and 3,632 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority, 47,742 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, 44,110 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,632 from the outside district.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus. During the last 24 hours, 246 samples were collected, and all results were declared negative.

More Stories From Pakistan

