46,402 Corona Patients Discharged After Recovery In RWP

Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

46,402 Corona patients discharged after recovery in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 46,402 Coronavirus patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,769 were Rawalpindi residents and 3,633 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority, 47,746 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, 44,113 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,633 from the outside district.

The report further updated that one more patient was reported during the last 24 hours from the Federal capital area, adding 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus so far.

During the last 24 hours, 215 samples were collected, out of which 214 were declared negative while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent.

