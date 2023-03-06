46,425 Corona patients discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 46,425 Coronavirus patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,780 were Rawalpindi residents, and 3,646 were from other districts.

According to data the district health authority shared, 47,768 patients have tested positive since the pandemic, 44,122 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,646 from the outside district.

The report further updated that one patient was quarantined at home while 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal virus so far.