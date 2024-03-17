46.48% Target Of Ration Bags Distribution Achieved: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the local administration has achieved a 46.48 percent ration bag distribution target in Faisalabad division.
In a statement here on Sunday, she said that 34,419 more ration bags were distributed across the division under the Negahban Ramazan Package during last 24 hours.
She said that total 385,988 families have so far obtained ration bags under this package including 147,870 bags in district Faisalabad, 108,385 bags in district Jhang, 67,249 bags in district Toba Tek Singh and 62,484 bags in district Chiniot.
In this way, a 46.48 percent target of ration distribution was accomplished in the division, she added.
