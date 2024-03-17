Open Menu

46.48% Target Of Ration Bags Distribution Achieved: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the local administration has achieved a 46.48 percent ration bag distribution target in Faisalabad division.

In a statement here on Sunday, she said that 34,419 more ration bags were distributed across the division under the Negahban Ramazan Package during last 24 hours.

She said that total 385,988 families have so far obtained ration bags under this package including 147,870 bags in district Faisalabad, 108,385 bags in district Jhang, 67,249 bags in district Toba Tek Singh and 62,484 bags in district Chiniot.

In this way, a 46.48 percent target of ration distribution was accomplished in the division, she added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

19 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

20 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan