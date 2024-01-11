Open Menu

465 Criminals Arrested In Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

465 criminals arrested in two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Police arrested 465 criminals, including 74 proclaimed offenders, during the last two weeks.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday that police teams nabbed 74 proclaimed offenders and

63 court absconders during raids at various places in the district.

At least 103 outlaws were held and weapons, including seven Kalashnikovs, 79 pistols, nine

guns, four rifles and several rounds, were recovered.

The teams apprehended 124 drug peddlers and seized 37-kg hashish, 5-kg opium and

1,229 litres of wine in addition to arresting 40 gamblers.

As many as 38 shopkeepers were held for gas refilling while 23 others were arrested

on various violations.

