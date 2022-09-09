465 dengue cases reported in Islamabad so far, DC informed

The health department of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday briefed the Deputy Commissioner of the federal capital on the prevailing dengue outbreak and underlined that some 465 patients were reported in the city so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The health department of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Friday briefed the Deputy Commissioner of the Federal capital on the prevailing dengue outbreak and underlined that some 465 patients were reported in the city so far.

The directors of the health department apprised, in a weekly briefing, that 304 patients out of 465 total cases were reported in the rural areas, whereas 161 patients were in the urban areas, said a news release.

The DC directed the officials to hold fumigation spray on the potential dengue larvae points in the capital.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner, in a separate news statement, said that last night eighty one places were checked for dengue larvae detection under the supervision of assistant commissioner and magistrate.

However, legal action was taken against the three persons for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.