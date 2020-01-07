465 litres wine seized in Faisalabad

Batala colony police seized 465 litres wine from narcotics suppliers here on Tuesday

Police team during raid arrested Saleem alias Shamoo, Haider Ali and Abhinash Masih and recovered 143, 147 and 175 litres wine respectively from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Dijkot police arrested 3 gamblers Javed and two others and recovered Rs.2860 stake money. A case was registered against him while further investigation was underway.