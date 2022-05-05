UrduPoint.com

46,557 Coronavirus Cases Reported;1764 Died In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022

46,557 coronavirus cases reported;1764 died in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :As many as 46, 557 established COVID cases had been recorded, while 1764 had lost their life since the pandemic from April 2020 to May 5th 2022 in the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that 45,212 patients had been discharged after recovery.

She informed that among people who had died due to this fatal disease, 1,333 were Rawalpindi's residents, while 431 belonged to outside districts of 1,764 victims.

Presently, the number of active cases was 13 and quarantined in home isolation, while no patient was admitted to any health facility in the district.

CEO said that the positivity rate was recorded at zero on Thursday as no case was reported during the last 24 hours.

She added that the average positivity ratio was recorded at 6.15 per cent since the pandemic.

