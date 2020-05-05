465.639 metric ton wheat in KP procured

The procurement of wheat from farmers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 465.639 metric ton wheat were procured so far from farmers and agricultural growers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The procurement of wheat from farmers continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 465.639 metric ton wheat were procured so far from farmers and agricultural growers.

Food Department official told APP on Tuesday that wheat harvesting process in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were almost completed and its crushing was underway.

Similarly, in central and northern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wheat harvesting was in progress where laborers and daily wagers of other sectors who lost job due to coronavirus lockdown were engaged in harvesting and crushing process by earning Rs1500 per day.

The official said so far 465.639 metric ton wheat have been procured from farmers at Rs3900 per 100 kilogram bag on Government rate in the province.