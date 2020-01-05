UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

466 Beggars Caught In 12 Days

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

466 beggars caught in 12 days

FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::As many as 466 beggars were caught from various parts of the city during the last twelve days.

A spokesman of the Social Welfare Department said on Sunday that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team took action against professional beggars in the different areas of the city and rounded up 466 beggars including 235 males, 213 females and 18 juveniles.

Later, the beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

15 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

15 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.