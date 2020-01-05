466 beggars caught in 12 days

FAISALABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::As many as 466 beggars were caught from various parts of the city during the last twelve days.

A spokesman of the Social Welfare Department said on Sunday that Social Welfare Officer Rehana Yasmeen along with her team took action against professional beggars in the different areas of the city and rounded up 466 beggars including 235 males, 213 females and 18 juveniles.

Later, the beggars were sent to Old-age Home, Darul Aman and Child Protection & Welfare Bureau.