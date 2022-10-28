46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan owing to malnutrition: Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the rate of malnutrition among children under the age of five in Balochistan was higher than other provinces and 46.6 percent of children were stunted (weak, thin, underweight) due to malnutrition which was an alarming situation

She expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation headed by Project Director of Nutrition Directorate Dr. Shabeer Ahmed Mengal here.

Dr. Rubaba said the rate of underweight children in Balochistan was 31.0 percent while the rate of breastfeeding was 43.9 percent, adding that Balochistan had the lowest clean water supply rate of 75.3%, which was causing malnutrition and other problems.

She said Balochistan was under emergency owing to food shortage. After the recent stormy rains and flood situation, food shortage was raised to peak in various areas, including Naseerabad, Kohlu and other areas of the province, she added.

"This includes the problems of under nutrition, stunting, weight-for-age and anemia, which require a comprehensive strategy to combat them."She said all the government, international and local organizations must take multi-faceted measures through close coordination to address malnutrition in all areas, including the flood-affected areas of Balochistan so that results could be obtained and poor people could get relief.

In that context, wherever necessary legislation was felt, laws should be drafted by consensus in the public interest without delay, Dr Rubaba added.