UrduPoint.com

46.6 Percent Of Children Stunted In Balochistan Owing To Malnutrition: Dr. Rubaba

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 08:13 PM

46.6 percent of children stunted in Balochistan owing to malnutrition: Dr. Rubaba

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the rate of malnutrition among children under the age of five in Balochistan was higher than other provinces and 46.6 percent of children were stunted (weak, thin, underweight) due to malnutrition which was an alarming situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Friday said the rate of malnutrition among children under the age of five in Balochistan was higher than other provinces and 46.6 percent of children were stunted (weak, thin, underweight) due to malnutrition which was an alarming situation.

She expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation headed by Project Director of Nutrition Directorate Dr. Shabeer Ahmed Mengal here.

Dr. Rubaba said the rate of underweight children in Balochistan was 31.0 percent while the rate of breastfeeding was 43.9 percent, adding that Balochistan had the lowest clean water supply rate of 75.3%, which was causing malnutrition and other problems.

She said Balochistan was under emergency owing to food shortage. After the recent stormy rains and flood situation, food shortage was raised to peak in various areas, including Naseerabad, Kohlu and other areas of the province, she added.

"This includes the problems of under nutrition, stunting, weight-for-age and anemia, which require a comprehensive strategy to combat them."She said all the government, international and local organizations must take multi-faceted measures through close coordination to address malnutrition in all areas, including the flood-affected areas of Balochistan so that results could be obtained and poor people could get relief.

In that context, wherever necessary legislation was felt, laws should be drafted by consensus in the public interest without delay, Dr Rubaba added.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Technology Poor Flood Water Kohlu All Government Rains

Recent Stories

HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to sta ..

HEC allows Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start MS Biomedical Engineering

56 seconds ago
 Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used ..

Suspect in Attack on Speaker Pelosi's Husband Used Hammer - Reports

58 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

59 seconds ago
 Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to mai ..

Ziaullah Langu reviews law, order situation to maintain peace in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investiga ..

Mengal convenes meeting of commission to investigate grievances of Baloch studen ..

4 minutes ago
 Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.