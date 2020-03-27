UrduPoint.com
466 Zaireen Return Home After 14-day Quarantine Clearance

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:09 PM

At least 466 Zaireen were sent back to their respective homes after they completed 14-day quarantine and were tested negative for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 466 Zaireen were sent back to their respective homes after they completed 14-day quarantine and were tested negative for novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq, accompanying political assistant Syed Musa Raza, ADCR Samiullah Farooq and other officials saw off the Zaireen from Daanish school.

Zaireen included 316 from Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Gujranwala, 160 Zaireen hailing from DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions were sent back last Thursday night.

All of them underwent proper medical check up before departure to their respective homes, DC said.

He said that a special team had reached DG Khan from Lahore for medical of the Zaireen and added that those tested positive would be kept under observation along with their families.

He thanked Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Commissioner Naseem Sadiq for ensuring best facilities at quarantine.

