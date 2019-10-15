467 drug peddlers held outside educational institutions in Lahore

In a crackdown against drug-peddlers, the police arrested 467 accused from around educational institutions of the city during the last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :In a crackdown against drug-peddlers, the police arrested 467 accused from around educational institutions of the city during the last week.

As per details, City Division Police registered 101 cases, Cantt Division 93, Civil Lines Division 41, Sadar Division 112, Iqbal Town Division 41 where as Model Town Division Police registered 64 FIRs during their crackdown.

The police recovered 201kg and 409 gram hashish, 64.5 gram ICE, 572 gram heroin, 21kg and 780gram opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, 09kg Bhang and 3242 liters liquor from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions.