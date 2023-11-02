Open Menu

467 Profiteers Fined Rs 2.589m In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

467 profiteers fined Rs 2.589m in October

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In the month of October, 467 profiteers were fined over Rs 2.589 million while 12 cases were registered and 17 shops and godowns were sealed.

Forty price control magistrates conducted 46,418 inspections in four tehsils of the district to prevent illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Twelve cases were registered against profiteers in different police stations and the accused were handed over to the police.

The price control magistrates sealed 17 shops over hoarding and violation of the Price Control Act.

Related Topics

Police Price October Million

Recent Stories

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

8 minutes ago
 Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specia ..

Healthcare drives global collaboration as 3 specialised events conclude in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delig ..

Top Content Creators in Pakistan Share Their Delightful Experience with vivo V29 ..

11 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

25 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

29 minutes ago
PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan