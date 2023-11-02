467 profiteers fined Rs 2.589m in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) In the month of October, 467 profiteers were fined over Rs 2.589 million while 12 cases were registered and 17 shops and godowns were sealed.

Forty price control magistrates conducted 46,418 inspections in four tehsils of the district to prevent illegal profiteering and hoarding.

Twelve cases were registered against profiteers in different police stations and the accused were handed over to the police.

The price control magistrates sealed 17 shops over hoarding and violation of the Price Control Act.