46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 46,733 motorcyclists during last 45 days over major violations on roads and also impounded 1964 bikes at various police stations.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, a news release on Friday said.

During this campaign, 46,733 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets during last 45 days amounting Rs. 1,25,64800 over various violations. A total of 37,603 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes.

Moreover, 436 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 875 for not having number plates, 1047 for violating one-way, 2313 over risky driving and 12 for involvement in one-wheeling.

As many as 1964 bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

A special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. SP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitivemeasure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of thepeople, the SP (Traffic) added.