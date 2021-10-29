UrduPoint.com

46,733 Motorcyclists Fined During Last 45 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:34 PM

46,733 motorcyclists fined during last 45 days

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 46,733 motorcyclists during last 45 days over major violations on roads and also impounded 1964 bikes at various police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 46,733 motorcyclists during last 45 days over major violations on roads and also impounded 1964 bikes at various police stations.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has constituted special squads to check major violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city, a news release on Friday said.

During this campaign, 46,733 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets during last 45 days amounting Rs. 1,25,64800 over various violations. A total of 37,603 motorcyclists were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes.

Moreover, 436 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 875 for not having number plates, 1047 for violating one-way, 2313 over risky driving and 12 for involvement in one-wheeling.

As many as 1964 bikes were also impounded at various police stations.

A special campaign is underway to check violations while various teams headed by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. SP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitivemeasure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of thepeople, the SP (Traffic) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

40 minutes ago
 US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended ..

US income dropped 1% in Sept as pandemic aid ended: govt

1 minute ago
 KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

KWSB shuts down Sherpao Hydrant

1 minute ago
 Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice ..

Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor of University of Gw ..

1 minute ago
 Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsibl ..

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizen: IGP

1 minute ago
 Four die of coronavirus in KP

Four die of coronavirus in KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.