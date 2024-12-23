468 people airlifted in last 3 days from Kurram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Due to the closure of land routes in Kurram district, special helicopter service has been started on Monday for district Kurram on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the aim to facilitate the transportation of people stranded there. On Monday, air transport services were provided to a total of 248 individuals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Due to the closure of land routes in Kurram district, special helicopter service has been started on Monday for district Kurram on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the aim to facilitate the transportation of people stranded there. On Monday, air transport services were provided to a total of 248 individuals.

According to details, the first flight transported 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall, while the second flight carried 34 passengers from Thall to Parachinar. The third flight transferred another 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall.

Similarly, the fourth flight transported a dead body from Thall to Tari Mangal, while the fifth flight carried 37 passengers and another dead body from Tari Mangal to Parachinar.

The sixth flight facilitated the transfer of 38 individuals from Parachinar to Thall. Meanwhile, the seventh flight brought 35 passengers from Thall to Parachinar, and final flight of the day flew six individuals from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The passengers included children, elderly individuals, women, patients, and students. Over the past three days, a total of 468 individuals have benefited from the provincial government's helicopter service, ensuring timely transportation amid the disruption of ground routes.