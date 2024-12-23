Open Menu

468 People Airlifted In Last 3 Days From Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

468 people airlifted in last 3 days from Kurram

Due to the closure of land routes in Kurram district, special helicopter service has been started on Monday for district Kurram on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the aim to facilitate the transportation of people stranded there. On Monday, air transport services were provided to a total of 248 individuals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Due to the closure of land routes in Kurram district, special helicopter service has been started on Monday for district Kurram on the instructions of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur with the aim to facilitate the transportation of people stranded there. On Monday, air transport services were provided to a total of 248 individuals.

According to details, the first flight transported 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall, while the second flight carried 34 passengers from Thall to Parachinar. The third flight transferred another 33 passengers from Parachinar to Thall.

Similarly, the fourth flight transported a dead body from Thall to Tari Mangal, while the fifth flight carried 37 passengers and another dead body from Tari Mangal to Parachinar.

The sixth flight facilitated the transfer of 38 individuals from Parachinar to Thall. Meanwhile, the seventh flight brought 35 passengers from Thall to Parachinar, and final flight of the day flew six individuals from Parachinar to Peshawar.

The passengers included children, elderly individuals, women, patients, and students. Over the past three days, a total of 468 individuals have benefited from the provincial government's helicopter service, ensuring timely transportation amid the disruption of ground routes.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Chief Minister Parachinar Women From Government

Recent Stories

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: ..

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch

52 seconds ago
 Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

53 seconds ago
 US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' ..

US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns

55 seconds ago
 Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

7 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

7 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

7 minutes ago
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

5 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan