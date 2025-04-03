469 prisoners in Punjab freed before Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) A total of 469 inmates were released and reunited with their families to celebrate the festive occasion, the Punjab Home Department has released details of prisoners who were freed ahead of Eid.

According to the department's spokesperson, a presidential pardon benefited 1,789 prisoners across Punjab. Out of these, 1,606 inmates received a six-month reduction in their sentences, while 183 prisoners completed their terms and were subsequently released.

Additionally, 281 prisoners were freed due to the payment of fines, compensation (Diyat), and blood money by philanthropists and welfare organizations. These included financially disadvantaged prisoners who had completed their sentences but remained incarcerated due to their inability to pay fines.

The spokesperson highlighted that philanthropists and organizations contributed through Zakat funds, ensuring that these prisoners could be released before Eid and celebrate with their loved ones.

Moreover, five prisoners were granted early release during Ramadan due to their academic achievements and good conduct while in custody. The Punjab Home Department also issued guidelines regarding sentence reductions for inmates who exhibit good behavior and acquire educational or technical skills during their imprisonment.

The spokesperson reminded that philanthropists can contribute to the release of prisoners throughout the year by donating to the Punjab Prison Foundation’s account.