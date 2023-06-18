469 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Rub Nawaz Chadhar said on Sunday a total of 11,740 inspections were conducted in markets and bazaars during the last four months, and 469 shopkeepers were imposed fines over profiteering and hoarding of commodities.

He said cases were registered against 25 people for violating the price Act and 28 people were arrested on the spot, while 48 shops were sealed during different raids and inspections.