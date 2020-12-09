469 small, medium, large dams completed so far

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 469 small, medium and large dams with total water capacity of 19.224 million acre feet (MAF) have been completed so far in the country.

Giving the breakup, official sources told APP here that out of total 298 were large dams and 171 small and medium dams.

They said that total water storage capacity of large dams in the country stood at 19.170 MAF and small/medium dams at 0.054.

They said the Federal Government was financing for construction of various small, medium and large dams in the country besides, delay action and recharge dam projects through Federal Public Sector Development Program.

These projects aimed at providing water for irrigation/ agriculture, and drinking purposes, they said.

They said cumulative live storage capacity of small/medium/large dams was about 8,683,699 Acre-Feet.

De-silting was one of the engineering options to recover the storage capacity of any dam but on the other hand had huge financial implications and was practically very difficult for large dams, they said.

They said de-silting option of Tarbela reservoirs had been studied through several studies but it revealed that the option of de-silting was technically and economically unviable under the prevailing conditions.

