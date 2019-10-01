UrduPoint.com
469 Stray Dogs Killed In District Matiari

The Municipal and Town Administrations of district Matiari have killed 469 stray dogs in different areas of the district while health authorities also provided sufficient stock of anti rabies and anti snake bite vaccines in government hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Municipal and Town Administrations of district Matiari have killed 469 stray dogs in different areas of the district while health authorities also provided sufficient stock of anti rabies and anti snake bite vaccines in government hospitals.

The Town and Municipal administrations have expedited stray dogs killing campaign on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio, said a hand out issued here.

According to report submitted to DC office by Town and Municipal Committees, 48 stray dogs have been killed in Municipal Committee Hala, 63 in Town Committee Matiari, 36 in Khyber, 14 in Oderolal, 185 in Bhit Shah, 98 in Hala old and 25 in Saeedabad.

According to report submitted by District Health Officer, there were 33 anti snake bite vaccines (ASV's) and 2 anti rabies vaccines (ARV's) available in Taluka hospital Matiari.

In Taluka Saeedabad 109 (ASV's), 4 (ARV's), in Taluka hospital Hala 98 (ASV's), in Rural Health Centre Khyber 19 (ASV's) and 5 (ARV's), in Rural Health Centre Oderolal Lal 25 (ASV's) and 5 (ARV's) and in Rural Health Centre Bhit Shah 20 (ASV's) and 4 (ARV's) are available, the report said.

The stray dogs killing campaign is in progress under supervision of Town and Municipal Administrations in the district and progress reports are being submitted to Deputy Commissioner on daily basis.In order to ensure availability of (ARV's) and (ASV's) in public sector hospitals, concerned officials have been directed to keep in contact with higher authorities to get further stock of these life saving vaccines.

