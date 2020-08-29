4691 cops to be deployed on Muharram 10

The district police have finalised foolproof security arrangements for Muharram 10 procession where 4691 security personnel and 500 volunteers would be deployed to ensure peaceful environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The district police have finalised foolproof security arrangements for Muharram 10 procession where 4691 security personnel and 500 volunteers would be deployed to ensure peaceful environment.

According to a police spokesman, Under the security plan, security personnel of Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary, Special Branch, Lady Police including 42 Inspectors, 168 Sub-Inspector, 234 Assistant Sub Inspector, 268 Head Constables and 3955 cops of Frontier Constabulary would be deployed to ensure security and to keep a check on movement of any suspicious persons.

65 processions including 16 of A category, eight of B category and 41 of C category would be organized on Muharram 10, he added.

He informed that all roads leading to the procession routes were sealed off with barbed wires, tents and containers while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted to alternative routes.

The spokesman said strict monitoring of the processions would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would also be installed along routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where Majalis would be held.

Walk-through gates would be installed for main mourning procession, he said adding that the police officials would use metal detectors along with the private guards of the Imambargahs and mourning procession managements.

Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of the city, he added.