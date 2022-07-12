46,998 coronavirus cases reported;1766 died in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 46,998 coronaviruses established cases had been recorded, while 1766 had lost their battle of life since the pandemic in the district.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq told APP that 45,568 patients had been discharged after recovery.

She informed that among people who died from this fatal disease, 1,335 were Rawalpindi's residents, while 431 belonged outside districts of 1,766 victims.

Dr Lubna added that six more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours, including three who arrived from Potohar town, two from Taxila and one from Islamabad.

"Presently, 94 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes, and one in the District Headquarters Hospital".She further said that 6,967,775 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The CEO updated that during the last 24 hours,540 samples were collected, of which 534 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent.

