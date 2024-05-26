46C temperature recorded in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Sargodha faced heat wave as the maximum temperature was 46 degree centigrade in the city here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 46 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.