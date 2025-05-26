Open Menu

4.6m Students Receive Training In High-Demand Freelancing Skills: IT Committee Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 06:43 PM

4.6m students receive training in High-Demand freelancing skills: IT committee told

The Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Monday that a total of 4.6 million students have received training through 19 batches under 15 of the most in-demand freelancing courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Monday that a total of 4.6 million students have received training through 19 batches under 15 of the most in-demand freelancing courses.

The meeting, chaired by Syed Amin ul Haq, was briefed by Ignite officials, who stated that 28% of the trained individuals were female, while 72% were male.

Ignite further informed the Committee, according to a survey conducted in October 2024, freelancers and trainees who underwent training under Ignite’s programs collectively generated revenue amounting to USD 1.65 billion.

Additionally, Ignite revealed that it has introduced 10 new courses, bringing the total number of offerings to 25, including programs related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Committee directed Ignite to submit a district-wise list of student enrollments from Balochistan under these training programs.

Regarding gender representation, the Committee urged Ignite to increase female participation from the current 28% to at least 50% to ensure greater inclusion and empowerment of women in the national workforce.

The Committee also expressed concern over the absence of the CEO of PTCL during the meeting. It was brought to the Committee’s attention that PTCL is planning to sell certain properties, including some high-value assets.

The Committee directed PTCL to present the specific clauses in its sales and purchase agreements that authorize the company to proceed with these property sales.

Furthermore, the Committee instructed that in the next meeting, it must be ensured that the CEO of PTCL appears before the Committee to respond to its queries.

The Committee re-appointed the Sub-Committee under the convenership of Gohar Ali Khan, maintaining the same

composition and Terms of Reference.

Recent Stories

CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 pro ..

CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties

56 seconds ago
 Rizvi vows reforms in NPF housing, welfare & educa ..

Rizvi vows reforms in NPF housing, welfare & education

58 seconds ago
 Transgender Wafa killed, driver injured in Malakan ..

Transgender Wafa killed, driver injured in Malakand shooting

59 seconds ago
 SMIU, Germany’s University of Colon sign MoU

SMIU, Germany’s University of Colon sign MoU

2 minutes ago
 Aisam awards shield to President PLTA

Aisam awards shield to President PLTA

3 minutes ago
 4.6m students receive training in High-Demand free ..

4.6m students receive training in High-Demand freelancing skills: IT committee t ..

3 minutes ago
UAE launches digital integration project to verify ..

UAE launches digital integration project to verify private sector workers’ aca ..

46 minutes ago
 Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill ..

Salik underscores MoU’s broader impact on skill development

8 minutes ago
 ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority f ..

ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority fines 23 entities

1 hour ago
 e& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI G ..

E& empowers 284 Emirati tech leaders through 'AI Graduate Programme'

1 hour ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its si ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme kicks off Its sixth cohort in partnership with ..

1 hour ago
 SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dub ..

SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2025 opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan