Open Menu

46th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Observed In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 08:21 PM

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

The 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed with reverence at the Abbottabad Press Club, organized by the Save Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) movement Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed with reverence at the Abbottabad Press Club, organized by the Save Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) movement Abbottabad.

The commemorative event drew a large number of ideological PPP workers, members of the People's Students Federation, People's Youth Organization, People's Lawyers Forum, and citizens from across the region.

Presided over by former district president Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon, speakers paid rich tribute to Bhutto’s political philosophy, legacy, and his efforts to empower laborers, farmers, students and the youth of Pakistan.

Speakers strongly criticized the internal politics of the party in Hazara Division and Abbottabad, alleging that key positions have been monopolized by two influential families, thereby damaging the party’s democratic fabric.

They pledged that the PPP Bachao Tehreek would resist all such attempts to sideline long-standing ideological workers.

Highlighting Bhutto's contributions, the speakers said that he brought politics out of the palaces of the elite and made it accessible to the common man.

They expressed concern over the provincial leadership's alleged favoritism towards parachute candidates and investors, which they claimed has led to factionalism and alienation of dedicated party workers.

Recent Stories

Helpline activated for women protection

Helpline activated for women protection

2 minutes ago
 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhu ..

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss ..

Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..

5 minutes ago
 City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Fe ..

City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival

5 minutes ago
 CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projec ..

CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon

5 minutes ago
 Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal ..

Punjab’s 1st govt cancer hospital to gain legal status as separate entity

5 minutes ago
Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT

PSL X goes one step ahead with Hawk-Eye's MOT

7 minutes ago
 China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs ..

China holds commemorative events to honor martyrs on Qingming Festival

2 minutes ago
 Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda ..

Special Olympics launches landmark research agenda at Global Disability Summit, ..

26 minutes ago
 KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning go ..

KP sports minister congrats cyclist for winning gold in cycle championship

2 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against property tax def ..

Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan