46th Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Observed In Abbottabad
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 08:21 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed with reverence at the Abbottabad Press Club, organized by the Save Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) movement Abbottabad.
The commemorative event drew a large number of ideological PPP workers, members of the People's Students Federation, People's Youth Organization, People's Lawyers Forum, and citizens from across the region.
Presided over by former district president Sarfaraz Khan Jadoon, speakers paid rich tribute to Bhutto’s political philosophy, legacy, and his efforts to empower laborers, farmers, students and the youth of Pakistan.
Speakers strongly criticized the internal politics of the party in Hazara Division and Abbottabad, alleging that key positions have been monopolized by two influential families, thereby damaging the party’s democratic fabric.
They pledged that the PPP Bachao Tehreek would resist all such attempts to sideline long-standing ideological workers.
Highlighting Bhutto's contributions, the speakers said that he brought politics out of the palaces of the elite and made it accessible to the common man.
They expressed concern over the provincial leadership's alleged favoritism towards parachute candidates and investors, which they claimed has led to factionalism and alienation of dedicated party workers.
