46th foundation day of Gomal University celebrated online amidst great fun

An online function was held on the occasion of 46th founding day of Gomal University where former Vice Chancellors, Deans, directors and administrators of all departments including Registrar, Director Finance Officers were also participated

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :An online function was held on the occasion of 46th founding day of Gomal University where former Vice Chancellors, Deans, directors and administrators of all departments including Registrar, Director Finance Officers were also participated.

Addressing the function, Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed said that the foundation stone of Gomal University was laid by the then Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on May 1, 1974 and about 11,000 kanals of land would be donated for the university.

Nawabullah Nawaz Khan was nominated as the first Vice Chancellor of Gomal University.

On this day, we all pay homage to Nawabullah Nawaz for his excellent initiative. Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed further said that it was his wish to invite all the former Vice Chancellors of Gomal University on this day and for a grand ceremony. "We were unable to do so because of the coronavirus, but with the use of modern technology, this prestigious event was held online, which was attended by all the former Vice Chancellors and all Gomal University faculty.

Former Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Katar GM Miana, Prof. Dr. Ismail Khattak, Prof. Dr. Farid Khan, Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed, Prof. Dr. Ajmal Khan, Prof. Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Major General (retd) Prof. Dr. Hamid Shafiq, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhry, Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Babar were also participated.

On the occasion, the former Vice Chancellors congratulated Prof. Dr. Iftikhar for celebrating 46th founding day of Gomal University and said that we pay tribute to him for the honor in this prestigious event today.

"You reunited all the former vice chancellors and laid a good foundation. We pray not only for the success of you and Gomal University, but also for the development and prosperity of this ancient mother of knowledge," they added.

A symbolic cake was also cut at the ceremony to mark the 46th anniversary of Gomal University.