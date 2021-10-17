UrduPoint.com

46th National Rehmatul Lil Aalameen (PBUH) Conference To Commence From Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :The 46th National Rehmatul Lil Aalameen Conference would commence in the Federal capital on Monday to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the birth anniversary of the last prophet in a befitting manner.

The two-day conference titled "Role of Masjid, Madaris, Khanqas and Imambargahs for the promotion of unity and harmony in the light of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)," would conclude on Tuesday.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser would be the chief guest on the inaugural day of the conference. After distribution of prizes, Mehfil-Na'at would held in which renowned Na'at reciters would recite Na'ats to pay homage to the the holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

There would be two session in the second day of the conference . President Arif Alvi would preside over the first session while Prime Minister Imran Khan would chair the last session of the conference.

The conference was the annual event of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony since 1976.

The conference aimed at highlighting the soft image of islam would disseminate the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) and also encourage the authors by giving them awards on the outstanding books and research papers written on the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prizes would be awarded to authors for writing books on Seerat and Na'at and to scholars for writing research papers on Seerat.

        The people from all walks of life, including Parliamentarians, ambassadors, Ulema, scholars, students of religious seminaries, universities, deans of universities and representatives of chambers of commerce and industry will attend the moot.

