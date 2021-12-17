46th PDWP meeting approves 2 development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of Secondary Healthcare and Tourism Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.947.457 million.

These schemes were approved in the 46th meeting of PDWP of the current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included Purchase of Linear Accelerator with Allied Facilities for Oncology Department, Mayo Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 875.000 million and Improvement of Equipments for Exhibition, Conservation and Storage of Cultural Heritage / Antiquities of Taxila Museum at the cost of Rs. 72.457 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.