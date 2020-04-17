47 arrested for profiteering, violating lockdown in Peshawar

District Administration Peshawar has arrested 47 shopkeepers for profiteering and violating lockdown from various localities of the district, said a press release issued here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Peshawar has arrested 47 shopkeepers for profiteering and violating lockdown from various localities of the district, said a press release issued here Thursday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sara Rehman inspected different shops on Bara Road.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Mina Zahir, Mohamamd Shafiq Afridi and Shah Wazir also conducted raids in different areas and arrested shopkeepers for alleged profiteering and violatign lockdown.