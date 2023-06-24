47-bag wheat stolen from godown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Thieves have stolen 47 bags of wheat from the godown of a shopkeeper in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a shopkeeper Naeem Qaisar stored 47 bags of wheat worth Rs 317,550 in his godown situated at Sadar Bazaar and locked it.

However, at night some unidentified thieves broke the locks and stole wheat bags.

The police registered a case and started investigation but no clue of this theft was traced out so far, he added.